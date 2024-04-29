North Minneapolis rollover crash kills woman, injures 4 others

article

A woman has died, and four others were injured after a rollover crash in north Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

Authorities said that just before 8:30 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to reports of a rollover crash near Dowling Avenue North and the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94.

Officers found a Toyota RAV4, leaning on its side against a telephone pole, police said. Three women were found injured on the ground outside the car, who had reportedly been thrown from the car during the crash. Another woman was "partially ejected" through the windshield, while the fifth woman was trapped inside the car.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the women until EMS and firefighters took over.

Three of the women suffered apparent life-threatening injuries, and two others suffered less serious injuries, police said. All the women were taken to the hospital.

One of the passengers, a 25-year-old woman, died later at the hospital, according to law enforcement. The other three passengers' ages are 24, 25 and 28. The driver is 26-years-old.

Police say they are working to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made.