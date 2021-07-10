No foul play suspected after body found in St. Paul creek

An investigation is underway on Saturday after a body was found in a creek in St. Paul.

Officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the creek near the intersection of Jackson Street and Arlington Avenue E for the report of a person who wasn't conscious or breathing.

At the scene, the person was pronounced dead. Now, the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. However, at this point, officers say there are no signs of foul play.