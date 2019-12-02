No Christmas tree inside Minnesota Capitol rotunda again, tree harvested for Governor's Residence

article

It seems there won't be a tree put up inside the Minnesota State Capitol rotunda again this year.

In recent years, there's been a tree outside the Capitol, but not one inside the rotunda. Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to put a tree in the rotunda, but seems to be open to the idea.

“Not at this time, but certainly, we’ll listen to Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “We’ll see how it goes, where they want it.”

Walz says he plans to continue a tradition of lighting a Christmas tree at the Governor's Residence. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, weather permitting.

According to the Minnesota DNR, foresters cut down a 25-feet tall balsam fir for the Governor’s Residence on Monday in General C.C. Andrews State Forest in Pine County.

The first-term governor says there will be a menorah at his residence as well.

