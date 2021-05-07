No Basilica Block Party this summer, may be held in fall

article

For the second year in a row, the Basilica Block Party will not be held this summer, according to event organizers.

The two-day music festival was scheduled for July 9-10 on the grounds of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers say the Basilica Block may still be held this year, just later in the year.

"We are actively exploring other options for the fall," read a Facebook post on the event's page. "We will share more information as soon as it becomes available."

While Basilica is postponing, other popular Minnesota summer events are getting the green light after the governor revealed a timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions by July 1. For example, Grandma's Marathon in June and Twin Cities Summer Jam in July are both moving forward as scheduled.