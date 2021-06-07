Neighbors and loved ones still shaken after Woodbury grad party shooting

article

Neighbors and loved ones of a Woodbury boy who was shot and killed during a graduation party over the weekend are still shaken by the incident.

Karissa Suchy lives next door to the scene of the weekend grad party that turned deadly in Woodbury Saturday night. The mother of two lamented the loss of Tartan High School student-athlete Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl out in front of her Edgewood Avenue home.

"The casings were right in front of the yard," said Suchy. "The window is right there. Maybe 40 feet between from where the toddler sleeps and where the gunshots were fired from."

Demaris’ loved ones, including his brother Davion, attended a Sunday evening vigil and balloon launch in nearby Oakdale for the teen who was remembered for his passion for football, his skills in mechanics and a smile that wouldn’t quit.

"Braces on, he always smiled," said DaMarco Johnson, Demaris’ cousin. "Best lawyer I’ve even met. Always wins every argument. If you’re not doing something right, he speaks his opinion. Never scared."

The police investigation into the incident continued Monday.

FOX 9 learned that several males pulled a gun on Davion and Demaris. They were scared and called home. The crew fired on the boys as they attempted to leave the grad party and Demaris was killed.