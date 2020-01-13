Nationwide system outage affecting Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services

article

A national system outage is affecting Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services, preventing them from accepting any driver’s license applications Monday.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators notified all state driver services agencies about a nationwide outage affecting driver verification systems Monday morning. With those AAMVA systems, none of the DVS exam stations, deputy registrar or driver’s license agents can accept driver’s license applications.

Megan Leonard, a spokesperson for DVS, said as of Monday afternoon, the outage had not been resolved.

Leonard said DVS will provide an update on social media once the outage is resolved and it can accept driver’s license applications again.



