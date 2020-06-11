National association reaffirms Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner's 'independent' autopsy of George Floyd

article

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote on the reappointment of Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker Thursday afternoon and a national association is supporting his autopsy of George Floyd, which came under fire by a commissioner Wednesday.

Baker’s reappointment will be discussed at the Commissioners’ 2 p.m. meeting Thursday.

Wednesday, a Hennepin County Committee voted 5-2 to recommend Baker’s reappointment to the Board of Commissioners, but one commissioner explained why the George Floyd autopsy was disqualifying enough for her to vote against it.

Thursday, the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) released a statement saying Baker’s autopsy of George Floyd was independent and followed all protocol. Baker was a past president of NAME.

“The independent autopsy is the one done by the medical examiner who, unlike private pathologists, do not have an incentive to come up with a certain view,” the statement began.

The dissenting Commissioner Angela Conley said Baker’s autopsy report indicated “pre-existing conditions” and “potential” intoxicants contributed to Floyd’s death even though camera footage of the incident, Conley says, showed a “brutal murder."

In support of Baker, NAME’s statement explained why he came to that conclusion, saying, in part, that pointing out drug intoxication as contributing to someone’s is “usual practice.”

Though the public may have concerns about the inclusion of underlying natural diseases, and drug intoxication as “contributing to death” on Mr. Floyd’s death certificate, this is usual practice for Medical Examiners. Death is a complex process and often occurs with multiple interacting contributing causes including physiologic stress brought about by physical altercations. Therefore, listing all provides a more comprehensive statement of the cause of death.

In addition, while Conley described Floyd’s death as “murder,” medical examiners cannot make that determination, according to NAME.

The “manner of death was certified as “homicide”. Homicide (as a manner of death on the death certificate) is a statistical category for this public health document. In the medical examiner setting, a homicide is defined as death “at the hand of another”. It is not synonymous with “murder” which is a legal term. It is ultimately up to the legal system to determine how this death is criminally classified under Minnesota Law.