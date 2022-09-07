Expand / Collapse search

Naked man fires shots in Northwest DC

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Updated 5:03PM
A police standoff took place Tuesday in Northwest D.C. near Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street. A man stood on a rooftop, fired shots, and exposed himself, before climbing across electric wires.

WASHINGTON - A naked man took to a rooftop in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon and began firing shots and exposing himself, according to D.C. police. 

Authorities say it is an adult male experiencing a mental health crisis. There is currently no active threat, according to police, and no active shooter. The man has since put on his clothes. 

A large police presence has gathered near Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street as officers attempt to apprehend the man. Police say they have recovered a firearm from the scene. 

A naked man took to a rooftop Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. and police say he began firing shots while exposing himself.

A barricade has been declared with several streets closed in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. 

D.C. police are asking evening commuters to avoid the area. Metro officials have rerouted bus services along Georgia Avenue. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.