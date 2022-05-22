NAACP, students to rally in support of North High Principal Mauri Friestleben

Students and supporters of North High Principal Mauri Friestleben are set to hold a walkout and a protest on Monday.

Friestleben, a widely admired leader in the school system, said in a letter Friday that she was terminated for encouraging students to conduct a sit-in and protest at Minneapolis City Hall on Feb. 9 following the police shooting of Amir Locke. However, Minneapolis Public Schools issued a statement saying that the district had not "terminated" Friestleben but put her "on leave."

"The community understandably has many questions and unfortunately, MPS cannot publicly answer many of them," the statement said.

The Minneapolis NAACP issued a statement Saturday demanding that the district reinstate Friestleben and called for a protest Monday morning at the district headquarters. Students are planning their own protest at noon.

Minneapolis NAACP Vice-President PJ Hill, who graduated from North High in 2006, told FOX 9 he was "outraged" by the district’s decision.

"Mauri is on the front lines serving some of our most underserved youth. And if we think about what she does for these kids and her access and her power to be able to steer them in the right direction, then removing her off the board is just completely a fail on the part of Minneapolis Public Schools leadership, he said.

Hill added that in his view, Friestleben's efforts to encourage her students to protest were in line with her role as an educator, as she was teaching them "How to express yourself and operate within the confines of the law," he said.

"What Principal Mauri did is just encourage and advocate for her students. And the reason why she was even there and showing up is to make sure they stayed safe," Hill said.

After the protest on Feb. 9, North High student and star athlete Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot while on his way home after brushing shoulders with a man while walking near a bus stop, seemingly killed randomly and in cold blood, according to the charging documents. Friestleben addressed the shooting in her letter, saying, "The devastation will always and forever overpower, for me, what was a lovely example of peaceful protests..."

Some have criticized Friestleben for Hill Jr.’s death, an idea that PJ Hill rejected. "That’s absolutely ridiculous. Mauri was nothing but an advocate; she was nothing but a beacon of hope for a kid like D. Hill."

Friestleben, whose efforts to turn around Lucy Lane Elementary when she was principle there were the subject of an award-winning documentary, said in the letter she doesn’t hold MPS responsible for the end of her term as principal. But Hill said the NAACP and her advocates are ready to keep protests going.

"We as a community are going to stand up for our principle. We're 100% behind her. And we're not going to let this go. We're going to fight for the people who advocate for our young kids," he said.

