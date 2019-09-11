Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee; suspect in custody

Police in Tallahassee are investigating after multiple people were stabbed Wednesday morning.

Tallahassee police responded to a report of a stabbing at Dyke Industries in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle at 8:37 a.m.

"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention," police said in a statement.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed the hospital is treating six victims, a spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat.

