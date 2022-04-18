Mask mandate at MSP Airport still in effect despite court ruling

article

After a federal judge struck down the CDC's mask mandate for public transportation, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says in a statement the mask mandate at the airport is still in effect for the time being.

The ruling by a federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the federal mask mandate requiring masks on planes and buses. The mandate was set to expire on Monday, but the Biden administration chose to extend the policy for two more weeks to allow more time to see the impacts of the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Speaking Monday afternoon, Psaki told reporters the White House is still reviewing the decision, and it's unclear if the Justice Department will challenge the decision.

The court decision has led to some confusion amongst fliers on whether they need to continue to wear masks. In a statement to FOX 9, a spokesperson for MSP Airport said they will continue to follow TSA guidance.

"The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) must and will continue to follow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security directive for MSP and other airports requiring the usage of masks inside airport facilities," said the spokesperson. "For now, that security directive is in effect through May 3. If that security directive changes, the MAC will respond accordingly as we continue to monitor new developments and guidance regarding the health safety of our travelers, employees, and other airport users."

It's unclear when and how the TSA might alter its guidance.