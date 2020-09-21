MSHSL votes to start fall volleyball season Sept. 28, football discussion ongoing

There will be volleyball this fall in Minnesota after the Minnesota State High School League voted Monday to approve a modified season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSHSL Board of Directors called a special meeting for 9 a.m. to decide the fate of fall sports. The vote follows last week’s workshop session in which board members heard from state health officials on the risks of holding a regular football season.

League officials voted 14-4 in favor of starting the volleyball season Sept. 28, with several protocols in place. The fall volleyball season will go 11 weeks, with two matches per week and no tournaments, featuring a 14 dual-match schedule. The season will start with 10 days of preseason practice, and the first matches will start Oct. 8.

The matches will be played in empty gyms, as current COVID-19 guidelines don’t allow spectators in school facilities for events like swimming and diving. The players on the court would not be required to wear masks, but any athletes and coaches on the bench would have to.

The MSHSL also discussed a spring start date of Feb. 15 with one week of practice and an 11-week, 14-match schedule that would end around April 19. In a survey sent out to schools after the postponement of fall sports, 76 percent wanted to play volleyball this fall.

Officials turned the discussion to football after approving the volleyball season.

League officials did approve fall training for adapted soccer teams, both cognitively and physically impaired. They can conduct eight practice sessions from Sept. 21 to Oct. 23 with no competitions that will replace the interscholastic competitive 2020 season. Both CI and PI soccer are played indoors.

