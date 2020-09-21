MSHSL to vote Monday on whether football, volleyball can be played this fall

The Minnesota State High School League will vote Monday on whether prep football and volleyball can be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSHSL Board of Directors called a special meeting for 9 a.m. to decide the fate of fall sports. The vote follows last week’s workshop session in which board members heard from state health officials on the risks of holding a regular football season.

Last month, MSHSL agreed to push back the football and volleyball seasons to the spring over concerns regarding COVID-19.

However, a number of parents and students have been advocating for the sports to be played this fall. Many are hoping the league will follow the lead set by some college programs. The Big Ten Conference approved a similar reversal last week, bringing back football next month after initially delaying the season until next spring.

Monday's vote will be held virtually.