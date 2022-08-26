MPS pup wins TSA's cutest dog award

There is another reason to celebrate National Dog Day at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection canine (and adorable Vizsla-Labrador mix), has won the TSA 2022 Cutest Canine Contest.

The public was previously skied to help win the dog the award.

Eebbers was first named one of four finalists based on TSA employee voting. Then in a final public vote against Ava and Messi from Ronald Reagan International and Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International, Eebbers was crowed cutest canine.

He was born into the TSA’s puppy program to work security.

He has also worked security at the Super Bowl, the Special Olympics, a NCAA National Championship Football game, the Indianapolis 500, and a NASCAR race.

Eebbers was named for Army Pvt. James Eebbers who passed away in October 2002 while service in Dijbuoti, Africa.