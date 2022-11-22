MPD asks public help locating two abducted children

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today.

According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.

The three were last seen today exiting light rail transit at Currie Park in Minneapolis, around 3 p.m.

Nicole was last seen wearing a purple zip up hoodie, light pants light boots pushing a black and gray stroller, according to police.

Individuals with any information who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).