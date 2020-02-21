MPCA expects more complete test results of Becker air quality today

As the fire at Northern Metals in Becker, Minnesota continues to burn, the Minnesota Hazardous Material Emergency Response Team has been called back to the area for further testing, according to the Becker Police Department.

Police say tests conducted at numerous sites show no trace of the chemicals their sensors can detect.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is expecting results today from air test they conducted Thursday. These tests will be able to detect a wider range of chemicals than the ERT’s devices.

The MPCA also installed sensors throughout the area on Thursday to detect particulates that could be inhaled and cause asthma-like systems. Those initial readings have come back normal.

After canceling school Thursday, Becker Public Schools are back in session Friday.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office is also on site Friday to begin an investigation into the fire, which started early Tuesday morning.