Motorcyclist killed in Saturday morning crash on I-649 in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of his bike on a highway ramp Saturday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed west on I-649 onto the exchange to Highway 252 north when he lost control on the ramp and crashed just before 10 a.m.

The 37-year-old driver from Blaine, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash. They say the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.