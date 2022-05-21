Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

By and Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police say a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning in Mound, Minnesota.

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. 

Orono police confirmed that the woman, who was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Saturday morning, had been arrested in connection with the case. Another suspect is also in custody and charges are still pending. Court documents indicate that the female suspect is the child’s mother. 

Authorities have not yet named the victim, but according to an email sent Saturday by Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg, he was a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School in Mound. 

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who are grieving this profound loss," Borg wrote. 

On Friday at 7 a.m. Orono police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle driving on its rim with the back window smashed out. Police said they pulled over a silver car with a matching description on Bartlett Blvd in Mound. 

An officer noticed blood inside the car while speaking to the driver, searched the vehicle and found the body of a boy in the truck, according to Orono police.  

Orono police chief on the body discovered in a trunk in Mound, Minn.

Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok spoke with members of the media about the discovery of a body inside the trunk of a vehicle that was stopped Friday morning in Mound.

Investigators determined that, earlier, the same car was at a Shell gas station on Three Points Blvd., where they located evidence, police said. Police also searched an apartment complex off Interlachen Rd and an area off of Red Oak Ln.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


 