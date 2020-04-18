Moorhead police hold man on murder charge in teen disappearance

A man is now being held on a murder charge as police investigate the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Police say the arrest came as the investigated a missing person report for Dystynee Avery. Avery was last seen on April 3 in south Moorhead.

Police have been working to find her since then, focusing their investigation on the 1300 block of 28th Avenue South.

Police say, as the investigation developed, evidenced pointed to foul play being involved in Avery's disappearance.

Saturday, they announced a 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police have not yet released further details on how the arrest is linked to Avery's case. Nor have police said if Avery has been located.

The suspect is being held in Clay County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead police investigator.