MnDOT: Starting in April, leave 1 hour earlier than normal to get to MSP Airport

Get ready for delays.

That’s the message coming from MnDOT directed to air travelers heading to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this spring, summer and fall as a major construction project is about to get underway.

“We feel we have millions to reach and we want to make sure they find out about this and not get surprised,” said Dave Aeikens, MnDOT spokesman.

Highway 5 both eastbound and westbound is getting a makeover with new concrete. A dozen bridges are getting repaired and ramps will be resurfaced. It’s all happening near MSP starting in April.

“This will take longer for you to get to the airport and so we want people to be aware of that,” said Aeikens.

MnDOT officials recommend is to leave one hour earlier than normal in order to give yourself extra time to deal with the traffic. They also encourage people to take public transportation, such as the light rail, to avoid delays.

MnDOT has set up a website called aroundtheairport.com to help during construction. The site includes a detailed map of what the timetable looks like. From April through July, Highway 5 eastbound between 494 and Highway 55/62 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured depending on what direction they come from. Then, from August through October that same section of Highway 5 westbound will be closed, with detours in place.

MnDOT leaders are hoping to have it all wrapped up in October and want to make sure their plan ahead message gets out to the masses to reduce any turbulence.

“We want everyone to get where they need to be on time,” said Aeikens.

