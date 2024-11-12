MN Twins announce major leadership shakeup: Dave St. Peter stepping down

article

The Brief Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter will step down next year and move to an advisory role. St. Peter has been with the club since 1990 and became CEO in 2016. The owners of the Minnesota Twins announced in October that the team was up for sale.



The Minnesota Twins announced a major leadership shakeup on Tuesday as the team is up for sale.

What's new?

Starting next year, Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter will step down after 35 years and move to an advisory role. In turn, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey will be promoted to president of baseball and business operations.

Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll will also be promoted to general manager.

Context

St. Peter has been with the club since 1990, starting as an intern, and serving in a number of jobs, from pro shop manager to vice president of business affairs. He was named team president in 2002 and became CEO in 2016.

Falvey and Zoll both joined the team under St. Peter's reign as CEO.

"Twins fans, players, staff and certainly our family are better for the 35 years that Dave St. Peter has brought his truly one-of-a-kind leadership to our team and community," said Joe Pohlad in a provided statement. "I have had the good fortune to work alongside Dave for the past 18 years and experience firsthand how he leads with integrity, compassion and an unmatched dedication to our organization and fans. I will always admire Dave’s commitment to do right by the Twins.

Since St. Peter joined the Twins, they won the World Series in 1991 and made the postseason 11 times and won 10 division titles. Nine of those came in the American League Central Division, while the Twins also won the West in 1991. They ended an 18-game playoff losing streak in 2023, eliminating the Toronot Blue Jays in the Wild Card Playoffs, and also won their first playoff series in two decades.

Recent changes

Last month, the Twins made two major announcements.

On Oct. 10, the Pohlad family announced it would explore options to sell the team. The family has owned the Twins since 1984. A spokesperson said the family came to the decision to sell over the summer.

Two days before that announcement, the team revealed it would stream all the team's games in 2025 through Major League Baseball, following the disintegration of its partnership with Bally Sports North. The Twins also replaced their hitting coaches.

The Twins finished the 2024 season 82-80, but had a 12-27 collapse over the final 29 games to fall out of the last spot in the American League Wild Card Playoffs.