MN House pushes to pass $1.9 billion construction package - but outcome far from certain

The Minnesota House has gaveled in for a last-chance attempt to pass a $1.9 billion package of construction projects, tax breaks and spending before the November election.

Sources in both the Democratic and Republican caucuses told FOX 9 they expect the bill to pass Wednesday after a months-long impasse, but the outcome is far from assured.

"We’re out of time. It’s day three of the special session. It’s time to pass the bill," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Hortman said she'll keep the chamber in for as long as necessary Wednesday night. Shortly after lawmakers gaveled in, a faulty sound system in the House caused a nearly one-hour delay, further setting back the schedule.

Because the bill increases state borrowing, 60 percent support is required. House Democrats needs to keep their entire caucus in line, plus secure votes from six Republican lawmakers.

Hortman and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler could not -- or would not -- say the names of any GOP members who'd committed to voting for the bill. Winkler said there was "no guarantee, no assurance" that the votes would be there.

For months, GOP House members have held out, demanding Gov. Walz give up his emergency powers. Walz has not. Now, with Election Day fast approaching, the pressure mounts on Republicans to show they've been able to win construction projects for their districts.

Advertisement

The bill includes $1.37 billion in borrowing for public works projects around the state, including a new Kellogg Boulevard bridge in St. Paul to replace a deteriorating span and a road-raising project in Henderson to mitigate frequent flooding.

It also allows businesses to get a tax break immediately on new equipment purchases.

The measure includes $7.5 million that will keep two state prisons in Togo and Willow River open. Without an infusion of new cash, the Department of Corrections planned to close the facilities to plug a budget hole.

The bill also has $12.9 million to reimburse the Minnesota State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, and Department of Transportation for their costs of responding to the springtime rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

If the House passes the package, it would go to the Senate on Thursday.