MN Aurora FC earn first franchise win

Minnesota Aurora FC earned their first franchise win Thursday night beating Kaw Valley 2-0 on the road.

The win comes after the team drew its first-ever game 1-1 at home against the Green Bay Glory.

Aurora's first goal came in the 40th minute when Mariah Nguyen found Jelena Zbilijic, who tapped in a goal to give the Aurora a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, forward Maya Hansen hit midfielder Morgan Stone on a cross who was able to get the ball past the keeper for the team's second goal.

Aurora FC will next play at St. Louis on Sunday.