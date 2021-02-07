Missing woman last seen Feb. 6 in Little Falls, Minnesota

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen early Saturday morning in Little Falls, Minnesota.

According to police, 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway West. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey pullover, black yoga pants and red boots.

It is believed she walked from a home on the block, but it is unknown which direction she went.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 320-616-5570.