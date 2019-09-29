Missing: Vulnerable adult last seen Saturday at Renaissance Festival

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen at the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee Saturday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Michael David Bear Grossoehme was last seen at the festival around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He was seen wearing a white and black camouflage shirt, brown leather arm/wrist costume braces, black pants, black shoes, a red cell phone, and possibly glasses.

He is described as being very friendly and likes to shake hands, introduce himself and give people hugs.

Please contact the sheriff's office if you have any information at 952-445-1411.