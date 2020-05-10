Missing: Roseville Police looking for 70-year-old last seen Friday

article

Roseville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man last seen Friday morning.

Indra Bahadur Gurung was last seen in Roseville around 11 a.m. Friday leaving his home.

He does not speak English. Gurung was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, green scarf and a homemade health mask.

Police do not know where he headed and he does not have a cell phone or an ID with him. Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gurung, call Roseville Police at 651-792-7008 or 911.