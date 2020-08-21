Missing Marshall, Minnesota woman found

article

UPDATE: The Minnesota BCA reported Saturday that the woman has been found.

The Marshall Police Department is asking the public's help to finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Sarah Hubler was supposed to pick up her child in Delavan, MN on Thursday, but did not show up and has not been seen or heard from.

Sarah is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 240 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Sarah may be driving a 2010 Chevy Impala with a Minnesota license plate EEZ 397.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (507)537-7000.