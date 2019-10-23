Missing: Man with health issues last seen Sunday near Prior Lake, Minn.

article

Officials are searching for a man who went missing earlier this week near Prior Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Daniel Joseph Bade left his home in Credit River Township on Sunday and has not been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a charcoal-gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. He drives a white 2012 RAV4 with the Minnesota license plate MLU012. Bade has health issues that create a concern for his safety.

Officials said Bade has been known to frequent Dresser, Wisconsin, as well as casinos and hotels.

If you have any information, please contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.

