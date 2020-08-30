Missing: Man with dementia last seen early Sunday in southern Wisconsin

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man with dementia who was last seen in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Muscoda Police Department, 57-year-old Dana Loomis is considered endangered, as he suffers from dementia.

Officials said he left his residence on the 400 block of Walnut Street on foot between 4-5 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt. He may be hitchhiking.

Loomis stated on Saturday that he wanted to go to the VA in Madison.

If you have any information, call the police department at 608-739-3144.