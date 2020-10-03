Missing: Man experiencing mental health issues last seen Friday in St. Paul

article

Police asking for help finding a Minneapolis man who was last seen Friday morning in St. Paul.

According to police, the man is experiencing mental health issues and is not well.

Channing Michael Florenz, 38, was last seen areound 9 a.m. Friday in St. Paul.

He is described as being 6'2'' tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He is a black male, bald and has brown colored eyes. Police say it is highly possible that he has travelled outside of the metro area.

Florenz was last seen wearing plaid shirt, maroon sweatshirt, jeans and bright colored glasses. He drives a black Nissan Rogue bearing MN registration BRD 007.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.