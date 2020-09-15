Missing: Itasca County man last seen Monday night

article

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Timothy Alan Dasovich was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday. He is described as 6'3'' tall, 270 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He may have a black and yellow fat tire electric pedal bike. He does not have scars, marks or tattoos.

If he is located, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff's Office at 218-326-3477.

