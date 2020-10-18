Missing: Indiana man with dementia last seen visiting friends in St. Paul

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing man in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, 57-year-old Darryl Glenn Townsend suffers from Dementia and is not from the area. He and his daughter are in town from Indiana visiting friends. He was last seen Saturday night when he walked away from an address on the 100 block of E. Acker Street.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, navy blue pants, a black cap and black and white Reebok shoes. Police said he has no money and has no other ties to the area.

If you have any information, please call 911 or 651-291-1111.