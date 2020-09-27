Missing hunter found dead in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota

Authorities said a missing hunter was found dead Saturday in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the area of County Road 27 and County Road 5 in Dovre Township for a report of a missing hunter.

When they arrived, deputies learned that a 56-year-old man from Willmar had arrived in this area to bow hunt earlier in the day and had not been heard from by family. Officials searched the area and located the man dead - possibly due to a medical condition - on the hunting property.

Authorities are still investigating.