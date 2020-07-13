Missing: Hopkins Police looking for 40-year-old woman

article

A 40-year-old woman is missing from her Hopkins home and police are concerned for her welfare.

The Hopkins Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Reginah Michori after she walked away from her residence Saturday afternoon.

Police say this behavior is not usual for her, but they do not have any information right now that makes them believe she is in danger.

Michori is an African-American, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Hopkins Police Captain Erik Husevold at 952-548-6403.