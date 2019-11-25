Missing: Eagan man last seen leaving work early Monday morning

article

Police are looking for a man who was last seen leaving work early Monday morning in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to police, David Benson was last seen leaving work on foot near Yankee Doodle Road and Washington Drive at 6:40 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing jeans, a black North Face jacket and possibly a Packers stocking cap. Family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any info please call Eagan Police at (651) 675-5700.

Community members are forming search parties to start combing through Lebanon Hills and Black Hawk Park. If you would like to help look for David please meet at the HyVee in Eagan on Pilot Knob.