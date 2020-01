article

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a missing 34-year-old woman from Brainerd, Minnesota.

Jenna Kate Bartylla was last seen on January 7 at a home south of Brainerd. Her purse and phone were left behind. Family members reported Bartylla as missing the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at (218)829-4749.