Missing boy with developmental disabilities last seen Tuesday in Isanti County, Minnesota

article

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing boy with developmental disabilities who was last seen Tuesday night in Athens Township, Minnesota.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, Brenden Marx walked away from his home on 245th Avenue NW. Deputies searched the area but could not locate him.

Officials said the boy does have some developmental disabilities and has done this before. He usually walks up to a house to ask for help. Marx is possibly wearing shorts and a t-shirt with dark blue/black tennis shoes, and a red baseball cap carrying a backpack.

If you see him, please call 911.