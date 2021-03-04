Missing: Bloomington Police looking for 73-year-old with Alzheimer's

article

Police in Bloomington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

According to a police alert, David Shibata left his residence on foot Wednesday around 11 p.m. He is possibly wearing a red and black jacket and dark-colored jeans.

He is 5’6" and weighs 165 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He is an Asian male.

If you have seen Shibata or have any information about his location, call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.