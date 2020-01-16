Missing: Bemidji woman last contacted family over a week ago

article

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old woman, who last contacted her family more than week ago.

Katrina Brooke Gulbranson has not contacted her family since Jan. 8. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday. Authorities say they have been in sporadic contact with a woman they think is Gulbranson, but they are urging her to go to the nearest law enforcement facility to confirm she is okay.

Gulbranson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey long sleeve shirt, denim jeans and black knee-high boots. She has long brown hair, a scar under her left eyebrow and a mole under her lower lip.

The Bemidji Police Department is working with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to find Gulbranson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218)333-9111.