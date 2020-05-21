Missing: 9-year-old boy last seen fishing near dam in St. Cloud

article

St. Cloud police officers and firefighters are searching to a missing nine-year-old boy who was last seen fishing with his brother Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are looking near the Munsinger Gardens near the Mississippi River Dam.

Lowell McClure was last seen around 1:45 p.m. near the dam. At this time he was wearing gray shorts, a blue Superman T-shirt and a gray Old Navy sweatshirt. Lowell is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds. His brother is not missing.

K9 teams are canvassing the area, so officials are asking the public to stay away in order to not disrupt their efforts.

Anyone who is aware of his whereabouts or has any information is asked to contact St. Cloud Police Department at (320)345-4444.