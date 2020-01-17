Missing: 87-year-old woman with dementia last seen Jan. 16

article

Apple Valley police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 87-year-old woman who has dementia.

Barbara Musil was last seen at her home on Jan. 16. Authorities believe she is driving a 2010 grey Ford Escape with the Minnesota license plate 560XLR. Detectives have learned she made several stops at gas stations, inlcuding one in New Ulm and another in St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Family members told police Musil has dementia and may not know where she is. She was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket and was not dressed for the elements.

Anyone who sees Musil is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her wherebouts is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at (952)322-2323.