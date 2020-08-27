Missing: 83-year-old New Hope man last seen early Thursday evening

The New Hope Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old man.

Authorities say Otto was last seen in the area of 36th Avenue N in New Hope around 5 p.m. on Thursday. He was wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and white shoes. Officials say he may be lost.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or (952)258-5321.