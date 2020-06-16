Missing: 83-year-old man with dementia last seen bicycling near Spicer, Minn.

article

An 83-year-old man with dementia last seen in Spicer, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon is missing, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Wieberdink, 83, was last seen on the 13000 block of Indian Beach Road in Spicer around 12:15 p.m.

Law enforcement says he is an avid bicyclist and can ride many miles per day.

He is described as a white male, 5’8”, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black helmet. He was on a red Giants brand bicycle.

Anyone with information about Wieberdink’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 320-235-1260.