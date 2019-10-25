Missing: 77-year-old man last seen Thursday night

article

The Orono Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 77-year-old man. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has sent out a missing person alert as well.

John Michael Stone was last seen at his home in Mound, Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Stone has Alzheimer's and could be lost or confused.

Stone left his home driving a 2018 white Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate CDS042.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, bald with white hair. He could be wearing jeans, blue/black flannel, tennis shoes and a baseball hat.

Police say if he stops to ask for directions to try to stay with him until police arrive.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Orono police at (952)249-4700.