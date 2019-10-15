Missing: 6-year-old boy last seen after school near Becker, Minn.

article

Officials are asking for help finding a 6-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Becker, Minnesota.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, a 6-year-old boy named Ethan has been missing since 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. He got off the school bus with his siblings near Highway 25 and County Road 16, ran off to play with the family dog, and hasn't been seen since.

Ethan has blond hair, is wearing a light blue Becker spirit T-shirt, grey Becker sweatpants and blue hoodie with no writing on it.

If you see or know anything, call 911.