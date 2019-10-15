Missing 6-year-old boy found near home in Becker, 600 volunteers helped with search

article

With the help of over 600 volunteers, officials in Sherburne County say the 6-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Becker, Minnesota was found early Wednesday.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, a 6-year-old boy named Ethan went missing 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. He got off the school bus with his siblings near Highway 25 and County Road 16, ran off to play with the family dog, and could not be found.

Ethan was located around 1:50 a.m. about a mile and a half from his home. He was with his dog when he was found.