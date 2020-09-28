Missing: 29-year-old man last seen in Grand Rapids, Minnesota

article

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man who was last seen in Grand Rapids, Minnesota Sunday evening.

Jeremiah Uti was last seen wearing tan/khaki pants, a black shirt and possibly “Vans” shoes. He is 6’1”, weighs around 285 pounds and has brown eyes and long, black curly hair. He has tattoos on both arms.

Police do not know his direction of travel.

Anyone with information about Uti’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Albert Morse with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.