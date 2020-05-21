Missing: 14-year-old boy with autism last seen in Shoreview

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy, who has autism.

Brody Heibner was last seen Thursday in Shoreview. At the time, he was wearing a light grey sweatshirt, jeans, black Adidas shoes, and carrying a dark backpack. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel brown eyes.

According to authorities, Brody may be in danger and be trying to travel by train or other means. He also likes to go into vacant buildings, worksites, and parks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at (651)266-7320.

