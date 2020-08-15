Minor injuries after plane crashes, catches fire after takeoff in Brandon, Minnesota

Two people survived a crash Saturday afternoon after a plane went down during takeoff in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports they were called just after 1 p.m. for the report of a crashed plane that was now on fire off Aldrich Rd NW near Whiskey Lake in Brandon, Minnesota.

At the scene, deputies say two people, the 53-year-old pilot and a 15-year-old girl, had escaped the aircraft and refused medical treatment.

Investigators say the pilot was uninjured but the girl suffered a small burn to her leg.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB but deputies say it appears the plane had a temporary engine failure after takeoff. When the pilot tried to land the aircraft, it clipped a small pole and brush at the end of the grass runway.

The plane eventually came to a rest but quickly caught on fire as the pilot and passenger exited.