Minnetonka grad launches nonprofit aimed at finding inspiration through running
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From graduating high school to launching a nonprofit, it's been an impressive year for a young woman from Minnetonka.
Maya Mor is channeling her passion for running into helping girls worldwide through "Girls Run Global," a new nonprofit she's launching with the goal of inspiring women to discover their power and purpose through the sport.
